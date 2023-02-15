AAA shares 8 ways to love your car battery and keep the spark alive in these cold temperatures
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Weather
Posted:
IDAHO FALLS – With frigid temperatures making your car battery work extra hard this winter, AAA offers these tips to show it some love.
- Test your battery if it’s three years old or older
- Inspect your car battery at every oil change for signs of damage or corrosion on the terminals
- Make sure cable connections are clean and tight
- Check mounting hardware to make sure the battery isn’t loose – excessive vibration can hurt battery life
- Purchase a new battery from a high-volume seller with fresh stock
- Install the right battery for your vehicle to prevent damage to the car’s electrical system
- Choose a trusted repair shop to perform any work, including battery replacement
- AAA members can schedule a mobile test of their battery and electrical system, and if necessary, battery replacement
