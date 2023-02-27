Ask the Doctor: What causes migraines and how can I stop them?

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What causes migraines and how can I stop them?

Answer: Migraine headaches happen when there’s a temporary change in the chemicals, nerves or blood vessels inside your brain. They also have a strong hereditary component, meaning that if other people in your family get them, you probably do, too.

Migraines are often triggered by stress, being tired, consuming certain foods or drinks, being under bright lights, or starting your period. There’s no cure, but you can treat the symptoms by taking over-the-counter painkillers, or, if needed, medicines your doctor prescribes. You can sometimes prevent migraines from coming in the first place by finding a calm environment, turning off the lights, applying a hot or cold compress to your head, taking a warm shower or bath, and/or sipping a caffeinated drink.

But be careful – too much caffeine can lead to withdrawal headaches later on, and can cause you to miss out on much-needed sleep. Other long-term helps for people who get migraines include healthy eating, lots of sleep, and regular exercise.