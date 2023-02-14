Body of man found dead in Pocatello Sunday scheduled for autopsy

POCATELLO — An autopsy has been scheduled to determine what caused the death of a man found in an extended-stay motel on Sunday morning.

Pocatello police and emergency responders were dispatched to a motel complex on the 1400 block of South 5th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man whose identity is not being released at this time.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner told EastIdahoNews.com that the cause and manner of death could not immediately be determined. An autopsy has been scheduled with the forensic pathology center at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Pocatello police continue to investigate the cause of the death.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional details as they become available.