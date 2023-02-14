Chubbuck man gets rider for DUI crash that left 3 injured

POCATELLO — A man who crashed his car while attempting to flee from police has been sent on a rider.

Philbert Dean Lossing, 39, pleaded guilty to a felony for attempting to flee an officer and a misdemeanor for injuring a child after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, felonies for aggravated DUI and possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.

He received a rider with an underlying prison sentence of one to five years from District Judge Javier Gabiola during a hearing Monday, court records show.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Lossing was arrested in December 2021 following a pursuit that began after he passed an Idaho State Police trooper on Interstate 15 just north of Pocatello going 100 mph.

The trooper chased Lossing, who exited on East Ross Fork Road before losing control of his Hyundai sedan on Hiline Road and rolling off the shoulder. The trooper found three passengers — two of them children — inside the car. All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Lossing, who exited the car under his own power, was arrested and charged with felonies for eluding an officer, aggravated DUI and possession of meth. He also received misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an open container, driving without privileges and two counts of injury to a child.

Lossing received the rider for the eluding charge. For the misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 257 days time served. Additionally, his driver’s license has been suspended for two years, and he has been ordered to pay $2,955.50 in fees and fines.