Classes are starting late for the following schools on Monday, Feb. 27

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton

school bus in the snow

The following schools are delays on Monday, Feb. 27 due to severe winter weather:

  • West Jefferson School District 253

Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed due to dangerous conditions. You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.

