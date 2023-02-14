Crews recover body of teen who fell through ice in Utah reservoir

TOOELE, Utah (KSL.com) — Crews early Tuesday found the body of a 14-year-old boy who was missing after he and a friend fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Monday night.

Rescuers who responded also fell through the ice but were able to get out of the water.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, a report was called in that someone had fallen through ice at the reservoir. Officers responded and learned that three males, ages 14, 16 and 18, were on the ice when the ice broke, said Tooele Police Lt. Jeremy Hansen.

The 14-year-old boy and the 18-year-old fell through the ice and the 18-year-old escaped. The 16-year-old teen ran up the road and had someone help him call 911, Hansen said.

Search and rescue teams found the 14-year-old’s body just after midnight. The teen’s name has not been released, but Tooele County School District spokesman Brett Valdez said he was a Tooele High student.

“We are saddened and hurting following the tragic accident at Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday night involving a Tooele High student. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Valdez said in a statement. “There is a crisis team and counselors available at Tooele High School for any student, faculty and staff who would like to talk with someone.”

What the three were doing on the ice is unknown.

“The ice is not thick at all and it’s creating issues for the recovery effort itself,” Hansen said Monday night, adding that the ice was breaking as police officers went out to search for the boy.

“One actually fell all the way through,” Hansen said. “The other officers on scene helped him back up on top of the ice. He was warmed up in the back of the ambulance and is fine.”

He said a couple of firefighters also partially fell through the ice.

Two helicopters helped in the search, including a Utah Department of Public Safety chopper. The department’s dive team arrived at around 10 p.m. to aid in the search, as well.

The National Weather Service is urging individuals to stay informed about the thickness of ice on area lakes and waterways before fishing, walking or skating on ice.

“Know before you go and test the ice before going too far out,” the service said in a tweet, adding that ice below 2 inches is not safe to walk or fish on.

Contributing: Karah Brackin and Sydnee Gonzalez