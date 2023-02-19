Emmett man killed in crash near Nampa

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred on Sunday at 12:18 a.m. eastbound US 20 near 11th Avenue North, north of Nampa, in Canyon County.

A 33-year-old-man of Emmett was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway. The driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.