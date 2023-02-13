Endangered missing person alert issued for woman who may be trying to get to Yellowstone

BOISE — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a woman in Boise who may be trying to get to Yellowstone National Park.

Brenda Hardinger, 60, walked away from a care facility on the 10000 block of West Smoke Ranch in Boise on Sunday. Police say she has dementia, had expressed interest in going to Yellowstone and may try to hitchhike.

Hardinger was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and blue jeans. She is 5’05,” weighs around 200 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Hardinger is asked to call 911 or the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790.