Fido’s Fence of Warmth providing sweaters for your furry friends

IDAHO FALLS — The Snake River Animal Shelter wants to keep your furry friends bundled up this month.

Fido’s Fence of Warmth has been set up on the fence at the Snake River Dog Park in front of the shelter. Dog sweaters are available for community members to take for their dogs.

“With the temperatures continuing to drop, we’re encouraging pet owners to keep their canines warm with sweaters and coats,” says Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director. “We are blessed to receive donations of these items from generous community members and partners like Petco and wanted to pass them on to pups who may need a little more warmth during the cold season.”

The sweaters will be available until they are gone. Snake River Animal Shelter is located at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.