Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital

FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall.

It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters cite an unattended candle as the cause.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about four hours before it was put out. The extent of the damage is unclear.

A person — whose name and gender was not specified — was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. The victim’s condition has not been released.

