Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with gun at gas station

IDAHO FALLS – A 44-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly brandishing a gun at an Idaho Falls gas station.

Erik Helmut Enders is charged with felony aggravated assault.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Love’s Travel Stop on 45th West around 1 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was threatening employees with a gun.

When deputies arrived, an employee told them that Enders had backed her into a corner of the store and brandished a handgun.

Surveillance footage obtained by deputies reportedly shows Enders “confronting the woman and forcing her back to the corner and preventing her from moving away,” according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies later learned that Idaho Falls Police had a report of Enders threatening a separate person earlier in the day.

Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies eventually found Enders’ car at a home in the 700 block of Whittier Street in Idaho Falls.

After making numerous announcements and attempts to contact Enders for more than 30 minutes, he ultimately agreed to exit the home and surrender. He was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked.

Enders appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set to $40,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

If convicted, he could face up to 5 years in prison.