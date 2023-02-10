Man sentenced after ramming truck into patrol vehicle

ABERDEEN – A 43-year-old has been sentenced after he instigated a high-speed chase and rammed his car into a deputy’s vehicle.

Robert Lloyd Weeks was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Darren B. Simpson to a minimum of two and a half years and a maximum of 10 years in prison for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Weeks was also sentenced to a minimum of two and a half years and a maximum of five years in prison for felony eluding. Both sentences will run concurrently with each other, but the sentence for aggravated battery will run consecutively to any probation violations currently pending against Weeks in other counties.

Weeks is currently being held in the Bannock County jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

He was originally charged in Bingham County with one count of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony aggravated enhancements for assault or battery upon certain personnel, two counts of felony malicious injury to property, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator.

After accepting a plea agreement, Weeks agreed to plead guilty to felony eluding and one count of felony aggravated battery upon certain personnel. In return, the prosecution agreed to dismiss all other charges in the case.

Though the charges for malicious injury to property were dismissed, Weeks agreed to pay for the damage to the wheel lines and to the deputy’s patrol vehicle, as part of the plea agreement.

The incident occurred on March 6 when Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies located Weeks, who had an active felony arrest warrant. He was leaving the Stokes Supermarket in Aberdeen when deputies attempted to serve him the warrant and place him under arrest.

The deputies positioned their patrol car in front of Week’s truck to prevent him from leaving, but Weeks quickly got into his truck, and “accelerated rapidly around (a deputy) nearly striking a (patrol vehicle) in the process,” according to a news release.

Weeks sped onto North Main Street, reaching speeds up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. He continued onto Highway 39, where he reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

He began weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, before turning into a farmer’s field and driving directly through two wheel lines. Deputies say this move caused over $7,500 in damages.

Weeks then turned the truck around and drove directly toward one of the deputies in their patrol vehicle. The news release states he was driving “approximately 35-40 mph” before he “rammed the driver’s side of (the deputy’s) vehicle.”

Records say the deputy had moved his vehicle right before so that Weeks’ truck hit the rear driver’s side quarter panel instead of the driver’s door. The deputy did not suffer any major injuries.