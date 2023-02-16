Plane makes emergency landing in Bonneville County

The following is taken from a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the area of Lincoln Road and Foothill Road to a report of a downed airplane. Emergency personnel arrived and located a small single-engine plane off the side of the road with two adult occupants who were uninjured.

The pilot of the aircraft told deputies they lost power to the engine and made an emergency landing on Lincoln Road just east of Foothill Road. During the landing, slick conditions caused the aircraft to go off the roadway, momentarily turning up on its nose before settling safely back on its wheels and coming to a stop.

The airplane was going to Rexburg from Pocatello.

Deputies have notified the FAA and are working with the pilot to remove the airplane from the area.

Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office