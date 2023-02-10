Portneuf Wellness Complex fence damaged, driver spins donuts on soccer fields

POCATELLO — A local recreation center and law enforcement are searching for those responsible for driving through a fence and causing damage.

According to a Facebook post from the Portneuf Wellness Complex, sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, someone drove through the fence on Olympus Drive and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.

The damage will cost money, but at this time, it’s unknown how much. A report was filed with law enforcement.

“We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable,” the Facebook post said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Deputy Allen with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111. You can file an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website. Click here.

Courtesy Portneuf Wellness Complex

