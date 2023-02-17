Reward offered for information leading to arrest of city vandals

POCATELLO — Contractors working on the East Bench wildfire mitigation project in Pocatello discovered vandalism that disabled one of their machines Tuesday morning. Now they are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

Workers for CR Fence — an Inkom-based specialty trade company — reported to the site of the Pocatello East Bench wildfire mitigation project Tuesday morning and found that a masticator had been disabled, according to a news release from the city.

“We have received overwhelming feedback from many residents living in the area supporting the project,” Pocatello Science and Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger says in the release. “It’s unfortunate to have a bad actor(s) cause so much damage and slow down the work.”

Wires on the masticator were cut, the workers believe, sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday. The damages are estimated to cost $1,624 dollars on top of a day of work, the release says.

Courtesy City of Pocatello

Additionally, city survey flags were moved, and damage was done to the property line monument — which, according to the release, is a crime punishable by a fine up to $1,500.

City staff and contractors are working to remove juniper trees and other vegetation from the area. The goal of the project, funded by a U.S. Forest Service grant, is to clear wildfire fuel from around 70 acres of city-owned gullies east of Satterfield Drive.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or vandals is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department, at (208) 234-6100, and ask to speak with Officer Cates.