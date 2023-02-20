Teen flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance following ATV crash in northern Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Holly Glenn Lane in Bonner County, Idaho.

Two male juveniles in a side-by-side ATV lost control and overturned, resulting in injuries. One male was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, and the other male was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.

Next of kin have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

