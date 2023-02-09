Teen leads officers on high speed chase down Main Street in Rexburg

REXBURG — A 17-year-old led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 150 mph, and even turned off his headlights during the pursuit.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., an officer with the Rexburg Police Department tried to stop a Ford Mustang at Main Street and 1st West due to traffic infractions.

“The Mustang took off at a high rate of speed and our officers pursued the vehicle until road conditions and speed were just too much of a threat to the public,” said Gary Hagen, Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief.

Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com the driver started going 100 mph on Main Street.

“He also shut his headlights off, which also presented a higher risk to the public as well,” he added.

Hagen said officers followed the driver southbound on Highway 20. At one point, the driver reached 150 mph. Officers stopped pursuing him around milepost 331 due to dangerous speeds but the driver continued through Jefferson County.

Officers with the Rexburg Police Department had the license plate from the vehicle and found it was registered to a person in Idaho Falls.

“We had the Idaho Falls Police Department go down there. They went to the address and located the vehicle and the driver which ended up being a male juvenile, so we will be having charges filed through the prosecutor’s office,” Hagen said.

Hagen said the 17-year-old driver could face a charge for felony eluding. Nobody was injured.