Too much snow for you? Wildlife are ready for a break too

“It’s just an old-fashioned winter,” an old friend told me the other day. “Snow sandwiched between bitter cold weather, maybe not what we prayed for, but it’s a reality, hopefully we will get enough snow to fill the reservoirs.”

A snowstorm last week that dumped up to eight inches of snow followed by bitter cold weather for five days with another snow event predicted for next Monday through Wednesday is welcome for some but devastating for others. Water masters, farmers, gardeners and fish biologists welcome it while big game wildlife managers, some fishermen, and road crews are getting tired of it.

“I am happy to see all the moisture that we can get because I am a fish biologist,” stated Brett High, a regional fish biologist stationed in the Idaho Falls fish and game office. “The recent drought has caused us a lot of trouble, but the snow levels will really improve the conditions to help the area fisheries.”

The large snowstorms followed by cold weather has created tough fishing conditions for anglers.

A storm during the last week of January dumped a foot of snow on Ririe Reservoir making it difficult to get into the canyon to fish. The water seeping up through the foot of ice, created areas of slush almost eight inches thick, making walking and ATV travel almost impossible.

Eventually, the slush worked through the snow in most places and froze when temperatures dropped below zero, creating ice up to 16 inches deep. After a few days of good travel up the reservoir, the additional snow created another layer of slush.

The thick snow cover has also affected the success rate for ice fishermen. Catching trout on Ririe and Hebgen Lake in Montana were very successful during January, but with the snow covering them, the success went south. The snow blocks out the sunlight getting to the water that aids in maintaining a healthy level of dissolved oxygen in the water. When the oxygen level gets low, the fish become lethargic, almost going into a hibernating stage, and quit feeding.

From January to mid-February, we continually saw fish from right under the ice to 40 feet down, but they became inactive below 15 feet. After the two major storms we have caught only a few trout with most of them caught within five feet below the ice. That is where the dissolved oxygen is greatest.

“The lack of dissolved oxygen may be a reason that the fishing has slowed,” commented Nathan Tillotson, a regional fish biologist in Idaho Falls. “But due to the depth of the lake, it will not be bad enough for a fish kill there.”

Another problem that the deep snows have created is the migration of large herds of elk and deer out of their winter range onto the agriculture areas where they have been attacking hay and straw stacks and even silage pits.

“This winter has been extremely tough on the big game,” stated Matt Pieron, the Upper Snake Regional Supervisor in Idaho Falls. “I want to make it clear that feeding elk and deer is the last choice to protect lives. We feed to try to keep herds of elk off the roads and to keep them away from cattle. The deer and elk are doing a lot of damage and we have to work with the agriculture people and protect their operations, so we are feeding in three places and are considering others. When elk start feeding on straw stacks, they are desperate and they desperate now.”

Pieron also told me that snowmobilers and others need to give the big game room to rest and feed in their natural areas and not harass them in any way. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game have closed the Tex Creek and Market Lake Wildlife Management Areas to all human activities so the game can be safe from human conflict.

It looks like we will have another round of snowstorms next week followed by another cold snap – hopefully the weather will moderate after that.

We could stand a little warm weather that will melt the snow on the south slopes for the big game and will start melting the ice on the lakes to recharge them. Snow could change to rain to help the process along and still give us the moisture we need.

Traditionally the Sandhill cranes, Tundra swans and Snow geese show up during the first two weeks of March. Unless we get some melting going on, they will have a very rude welcome for their vacation stay in Southeastern Idaho this year.

Please be safe and give the big game animals plenty of space to survive this tough winter. It is time for the hard water to soften up!!