Video shows suspected vehicle that caused damage at local recreation center

POCATELLO — A new video released Monday shows a vehicle suspected of causing damage at a Pocatello recreation center. Law enforcement is hoping someone in the community will be able to help identify the vehicle or people involved.

According to the Portneuf Wellness Complex, someone drove through the fence on Olympus Drive and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.

Emma Iannacone, a spokeswoman with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that the incident is believed to have happened on Feb. 7 in the late evening. The estimated damages are still not yet known.

A citizen shared the video, which shows a silver or white sedan driving onto the field to pick up a passenger.

“Thank you to the citizen who took this video and shared it with us! And thank you to all who help us keep our facilities in nice shape for all users,” the Portneuf Wellness Complex posted on Facebook on Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Deputy Allen with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111. You can file an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website. Click here.