WATCH: Moose on the loose in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Two moose were spotted roaming around Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon.

A witness spotted them near Taylorview Middle School around 1 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., the cow and young bull moose are in a neighborhood east of the school, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman James Brower.

He tells EastIdahoNews.com officers “have their eyes on them” and are preparing to tranquilize the animals so they can take them out of town and release them back into the wild.

Erica Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Erica Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com