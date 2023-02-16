You have to see this! Person walks on crystal-clear ice across water

THE ICE — It’s one thing to skate on but would you dare WALK on crystal-clear ice that froze on top a body of water?

My stomach gets queasy even thinking about it. But for some people, taking advantage of one of nature’s beautiful scenes is hard to pass up — even if it looks a bit dicey (or icy?).

In this breath-taking video captured on Feb. 1, a person is seen walking at Munising Bay on Lake Superior in Michigan’s upper peninsula. The ice is approximately five to six inches thick, according to the video’s caption.

“Myself and other life-long residents have never seen the ice freeze over in such a manner,” the caption reads. “It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

While officials often remind folks to stay off frozen bodies of water if there are questions about the thickness of the ice, this safe situation provides a peek at something we rarely see.