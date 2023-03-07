Ammon Arts Community Theater to perform ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

AMMON — Ammon Arts Community Theater is inviting you to come and laugh with them.

The theater troupe is staging a production of the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at Thunder Ridge High School starting this Thursday, March 9. “Arsenic” is a story of macabre, murderous mischief centered on the Brooklyn, New York home of the Brewster family. (Click here for tickets.)

“This play is about two elderly ladies who everybody thinks are sweet, kind old ladies, which they are,” Donna Howard, the show’s director, told EastIdahoNews.com. “But they have this ‘charity’ of poisoning old gentlemen who have no family left. They consider it a charity for them to be at peace.”

The elderly Brewster sisters’ shenanigans entangle their nephew Mortimer. He begins to realize that his family, which also includes his homicidal brother and another brother who believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt, is completely insane. This realization leads him to question his recent promise to marry his sweetheart, Elaine.

“Mortimer finds a dead body in (his aunts’) window seat and his whole world starts to unravel,” said this play’s Mortimer, Zack Wixom. “He’s trapped because he doesn’t want anything to happen to his aunts. He doesn’t want them to go to jail or anything, so he’s trying to protect them and keep anyone from figuring it all out.”

Photo by Clay Cammack via Jorden Cammack

The play includes a lot of rapid-fire dialogue that’s full of humor but that can be a challenge for actors to master.

“There’s a lot of lines to memorize,” Wixom said. “That was a challenge going through and not only learning what my lines are but what everyone else is saying that cues me in. That’s been kind of tough. My wife and kids are sick of hearing me recite and scream these lines to myself over and over again.”

For Howard, directing “Arsenic” has been a joy.

“In this group, it just doesn’t seem like the challenges are a big deal at all,” she said. “People are so good to work with and these are such talented actors that it’s just been a delight.”

“I really enjoy directing,” she added. “I’ve directed a lot of shows and every one of them is different because of the different personalities in them. This cast doesn’t need a ton of direction because they’re all so experienced but we can also talk about it and say ‘How would you react to this? What would your character do there?’ And all of a sudden, the play just comes together into this wonderful experience for everybody.”

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com

Howard praised the contributions of the cast and technical crew, many of whom are students of Thunder Ridge drama teacher Jorden Cammack. Their hard work has made “Arsenic,” and other AACT productions, possible.

AACT is just one of the growing number of drama groups in east Idaho, and anyone who may be interested in joining them is encouraged to do so.

“One of the biggest things that you have to do is get yourself in the loop,” said Wixom. “You’ve got to know when these things are happening. So one of the best things you can do to start off is following all the social media pages for these theater groups. That’s primarily where these community groups are reaching out.”

You can catch Ammon Arts Community Theater’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” on March 9, 10, 11 and 13 at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee March 11 at 2 p.m. Click here for tickets.

You can also follow AACT on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with future auditions and plays.