What does the color of my snot mean? - East Idaho News

Question: What does the color of my snot mean?

Answer: The color of your snot, also called mucus or boogers, can tell you something about what’s going on inside your body. Normally, mucus is clear. If a lot of clear mucus is leaking out of your nose, giving you the sniffles, you’re likely having an allergic reaction to something in your immediate environment, such as dust or allergens. If, on the other hand, your snot is yellow, or even green, you may have an infection or a cold.

The yellow color comes from white blood cells, which are working to fight an infection in your body. Green snot is also caused by white blood cells, only in a much greater concentration. If you blow your nose and it comes out pink or red, don’t be alarmed. Blood in your mucus is usually a sign that your inner nasal tissues have been irritated a bit. But if you get a bloody nose and the bleeding doesn’t stop, consult your medical provider immediately.

Brown snot is usually that color because it contains a bit of dried blood, the result of irritated nasal tissues.

Finally, if your snot is black, it’s likely the result of having been in an area with a lot of dust or dirt or smoke in the air. The soot or contaminant in your mucus will clear away naturally, over time. But if your black snot doesn’t go away, it could be a sign of a rare but serious fungal infection, and you’ll want to talk to your health care provider right away.