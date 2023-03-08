At 98, Dolly McKenzie still plays the piano and runs a music group for seniors
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Life Lessons
Posted:
Dolly McKenzie is known as the musical lady at MorningStar. She just turned 98 and hosts a regular sing-along group for 20-30 residents every month.
Dolly started to play the piano when she was five years old and has taught lessons throughout her life. She loves music and still plays the organ.
