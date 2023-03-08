At 98, Dolly McKenzie still plays the piano and runs a music group for seniors

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dolly McKenzie is known as the musical lady at MorningStar. She just turned 98 and hosts a regular sing-along group for 20-30 residents every month.

Dolly started to play the piano when she was five years old and has taught lessons throughout her life. She loves music and still plays the organ.

Watch our interview with Dolly in the video player above.