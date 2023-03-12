Community Food Basket Fundraiser to hold fundraiser after recent break-in

The following is a news release from the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls would like invite the community to an All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Social Fundraiser to assist with the cost of installing a security system and the replacement cost of stolen items from a break-in that occurred Thursday, March 9.

Sometime in the early morning hours this past Thursday, unknown persons threw a tire jack through a kitchen window at our new food distribution facility located at 351 W 14th St, Idaho Falls, doing damage to the building and stealing various items including tools, kitchen items, keys for all interior doors, and electronics.

CFBIF must now raise funds to install a security system, replace the window, rekey doors and replace items lost.

In an effort to raise the needed funds, Farr’s Candy and Ice Cream will be donating and serving all-you-can-eat ice cream at the facility, 351 W 14th St, Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 for Adults, $5 for Children 12 and Under. There will also be a raffle to help support the effort with raffle tickets priced at $1.00 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5.00.

CFBIF Executive Director, Ariel Jackson states, “We are devasted by this event and are doing everything we can to quickly recover and proceed with getting the new facility ready for us to move in. This was a huge set-back. The community has been amazing and asking for ways to help out. To that we say – Come donate and eat some amazing Farr’s ice cream with us!!”

Farr’s Ice Cream owner, Kevin Call, is a huge supporter of the Community Food Basket and says, “Community Food Basket is an essential community resource for struggling folks. Farr’s is happy to do what we can to support this organization and the community we have been a part of for many years.”

Please join us for the event and help CFBIF spread the word to the community.