Cowboy is a well-behaved dog looking for his fur-ever home - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Cowboy.

Cowboy is a two-year-old Irish Terrier Shepherd mix.

He is great with other animals, except cats, and he is good to be around older kids. He isn’t mean to younger kids but he liked to herd them around.

He is good with most people, is a well-behaved dog and is quite smart.

Cowboy is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.