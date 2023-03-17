Deputies need help finding two girls missing from a foster home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS— A local sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway girls that left a foster home.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release Friday that the two girls left a foster home on Feb. 28 in Bonneville County.

The girls– Reeselyn Buis and Auroara Hodge—- are both 15 years old and might be traveling together. Both had been at the foster home for only a few days before leaving and were reported to deputies immediately by guardians.

Reeselyn is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’5” tall and 147 lbs.

Auroara is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’7” tall and 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

Anonymous tips and information about the runaways or any other criminal or suspicious activity can be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.