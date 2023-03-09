‘Families Talking Together’ prepares parents to talk the birds and the bees

POCATELLO — Many parents may not feel comfortable approaching their children with the ‘birds and the bees’ talk. But if parents don’t talk to their kids about sex, youngsters could learn about it online or from their peers, which are less reliable sources.

Families talking together, a virtual class organized by Southeast Idaho Public Health, teaches parents what they need to know before they have “the talk” with their kids.

Tessa Donaldson, the Health Education Specialist at SIPH, explained that parents teaching their kids about sex doesn’t have to be an uncomfortable experience.

“Talking about sex can be kind of a scary thing for parents. They may not always know what to say or when to do it so this program really helps them prepare for those conversations,” Donaldson said.

If parents of pre-teens want to prepare themselves to have this talk with their kids, they can virtually attend this one-time online class. There will be two more classes, one on March 10 and another on March 15 and they can register here.

While the registration is now closed for these two classes, parents can still reach out to Donaldson for a one-on-one session where they can cover the material from the class.

Donaldson said a lot of people think if parents talk to kids about sex, it will put the thought in their heads and increase the risk of kids engaging in sex.

“If we talk to kids about sex and we not only explain to them what it is but how to protect themselves from risky behaviors and consequences of sex like pregnancies and STDs, then their chance of engaging in sex will actually decrease,” Donaldson said.

“The kids know about it. They hear about it, they see it everywhere so they’re thinking about it,” Donaldson said. “But a lot of the information they see out there and they hear is false. That’s why it’s really important parents are talking to their kids because parents or caregivers can give them the facts the truth behind it.”

Donaldson points out that when parents have an open dialogue with their kids, they can help them form their own beliefs around sex, as well as help them decide when they’re ready to engage in it.

The class is done in a group setting where discussion can take place. While there is a set curriculum for the class, parents can ask questions to learn more about their specific situation.

Something Donaldson emphasizes is that having ‘the talk’ with kids shouldn’t just be a one time talk.

“It’s kind of something that you should be having throughout their life. It shouldn’t be like a one and done because most the time kids aren’t gonna remember what you told them once. So it’s important to have these conversations often with them,” Donaldson said.

She clarifies that doesn’t mean that parents should be having the conversation once a week. She said it could happen once a year or whenever they’ve reached a new stage in their life.

She also said that the age and maturity level of a child determines how much information the parent should share with them.

Donaldson emphasizes how important it is for parents to approach the conversation in a comfortable manner so that their kids are also comfortable.

“This isn’t a scary thing where they should be scared to have this conversation and it shouldn’t just be a quick thing,” Donaldson said. “It should be a really open conversation. That way kids can feel more comfortable talking to their parents about sex and other risky behaviors.”