Family of 5 rescued in Utah canyon from the other side of a flash flood - East Idaho News

IVINS, Utah (KSL.com) — A family of five from South Florida and a St. George man were caught on the other side of a flash flood in Snow Canyon, in southern Utah, on Wednesday.

The Johnson Canyon Trail was covered by swift-moving water, and the family, with children ages 6, 4 and 2, sought help from Washington County Search and Rescue.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said setting up a highline was the only way to get the family across the water — he said their biggest concern was to keep the children from getting wet in the rushing water.

The swift water team was called about 4:30 p.m., and it took about three hours to find a place where some rescuers could cross the water, set up the highline and get each of the six people across the water one at a time — equipped with harnesses and flotation devices.

Cashin said they were worried about the family getting cold because it was continuing to rain pretty hard throughout the rescue.

He said the rescue went relatively well. The family warmed up with blankets and in an ambulance provided by Santa Clara Fire and EMS. Once they were warm, the family continued with their vacation.

This week’s storm has caused flooding in multiple areas throughout the state, and the National Weather Service has issued multiple flood watches, warnings and advisories in southern Utah due to the rainfall and snowmelt.