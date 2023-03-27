Girls missing from local foster home have been found - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two girls in Bonneville County that were reported as runaways have been located.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the girls have been found and are safe.

On March 17, the sheriff’s office asked for help after Reeselyn Buis and Auroara Hodge—-both 15 years old– had been at a foster home for only a few days before leaving. Click here for the original story.

They were reported to deputies immediately by guardians.