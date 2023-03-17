Golfer who has dedicated his life to the community gets a Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a message about John VanVleet, the General Manager of the Preston Golf and Country Club. This is what it said:

John VanVleet has given up a great deal of the last 20 years to save the course and create a wonderful golf venue for the community to enjoy. He’s always making improvements at the course – usually with his own time/hands in order to save the course money. He loves working with the junior golfers and spends hours teaching, assisting, guiding, mentoring and influencing the youth. His junior program has grown tremendously over the years. He is the high school golf coach and invests so much time helping coaching them throughout the summer months in preparation for the season. He has produced some great golfers that have gone on to play collegiately.

He helps neighbors and family members without hesitation. He holds the course record at 58 and has qualified for the senior’s national tournament two years in a row.

In life’s journey, you only run into a guy like John maybe a handful of times. If I was to pick an all-star team on how to manage the game of life, John would be my first choice.

We decided to surprise John and thank him for all he’s done for the community. Watch the video in the player above!