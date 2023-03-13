Local food bank hosting fundraiser following recent burglary

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket is inviting the community to an ice cream social fundraiser this week.

Last week, someone broke in to the food bank and stole some tools, keys, electronics and numerous items from the kitchen, according to executive director, Ariel Jackson. The burglar apparently broke a window with a tire jack and entered through the kitchen, causing between $3,000 and $5,000 worth of damage.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com officers still haven’t identified a suspect, as of Monday afternoon.

The food bank recently acquired the building at 351 West 14th Street from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Several renovations were in progress.

Jackson and her staff are partnering with Farr’s Candy Co. in Idaho Falls to raise funds for a new security system and to replace the window and other items that were lost.

“We are devastated by this event and are doing everything we can to quickly recover and proceed with getting the new facility ready for us to move in. This was a huge set-back. The community has been amazing and asking for ways to help out. To that we say, come donate and eat some amazing Farr’s ice cream with us,” Jackson says in a news release.

An all-you-can-eat ice cream social is happening Thursday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under.

“Community Food Basket is an essential community resource for struggling folks. Farr’s is happy to do what it can to support this organization and the community we have been a part of for many years,” Farr’s owner Kevin Call says in a news release.

Raffle tickets will also be available for various prizes that will be given away that night. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six tickets for $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.