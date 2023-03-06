Man accused of pointing gun at a woman, two kids facing multiple felonies

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly threatened to shoot a woman and her two children has been charged with multiple felonies.

Justin Lee Barrigan, 35, faces two felony counts of injury to a child and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Pocatello police were called to a home on the 4300 block of West Arizona Drive following reports of an assault involving a gun, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A 911 caller told police that Barrigan pointed a gun at a woman before leaving the area in a black Ford F150.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw a black F150 parked in the driveway.

According to the affidavit, officers spoke with Barrigan, who was inside the truck. Police reports show Barrigan did not have a gun on him, though officers later found a Smith and Wesson pistol inside the center console of the truck.

Barrigan told officers he had been involved in a verbal argument with the woman, and did pull a gun. He said he pointed the gun at himself, then at the woman and her two children, according to the affidavit.

The woman said that she feared for the lives and safety of her and her children.

Officers spoke with the children, who said they hid under a bed for 15 to 30 minutes.

Barrigan was arrested and placed on mental protective custody. He has since been booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Though Barrigan has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Barrigan could face up to 25 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing on Monday.