Man arrested, charged with felonies after high-speed chase in Power County - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A Fort Hall man has been charged with four felonies after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Brian Lyle Means, 25, faces felony charges for concealing evidence, eluding an officer, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine, court records show.

While patrolling East County Road on Feb. 1, a Power County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle with a broken driver’s side window and no tags, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

After first slowing, the vehicle suddenly “took off.”

The deputy pursued the vehicle. During the chase, the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic several times, with speeds ranging between 30 and 100 mph.

Near mile marker 7 on the Arbon Valley Highway, the deputy saw Means, who was driving the vehicle, throw what appeared to be a shotgun and some other smaller items from the vehicle. The deputy continued his pursuit but advised other deputies of the items and their locations.

After driving approximately 21 miles, Mean stopped the vehicle in the roadway, the affidavit says. He followed the deputy’s commands and was placed under arrest.

Means agreed to speak with the deputy, saying that he fled because he was nervous. He told the officer that he threw a shotgun out the window during the chase because he “didn’t want to be in possession,” of the firearm, according to the affidavit. He said the other item he threw was methamphetamine.

During a search, deputies recovered the items thrown from the vehicle, including a black Mossberg shotgun, nine small baggies consistent with narcotic sales and a clear tube. They also found $18.

The tube, which contained a white substance, was sent to the Idaho State Police forensics lab for analysis.

Deputies later confirmed that the shotgun was reported stolen from Lander County, Wyoming.

Means was taken to the Power County Jail, where he was booked and is being held.

In addition to the felonies, he has also been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia and an infraction for driving without privileges.

Though Means has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Means could face up to 37 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Javier Gabiola on March 31.