Man flown to hospital following crash in Elmore County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at eastbound I-84 near milepost 98.5, in Elmore County.

A 32-year-old male of Bellevue was driving a Ford F350 pickup eastbound on I-84 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The left lane was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes while emergency crews rendered aid and cleared the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.