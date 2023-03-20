Multiple crashes and slide-offs reported on US-20 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

As of 9:50 a.m. Monday, all lanes of U.S. Highway 20 have been re-opened and emergency crews have cleared the area.

“We would like to remind drivers to use caution and slow down when winter driving conditions are present. At this time of year with the frequent weather changes, road conditions change rapidly and present various hazards. Please be aware of the road conditions and drive appropriately for the present conditions. Remember arriving safely at your destination is always the goal,” a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — It may be the first day of spring, but not apparently in Idaho. Deputies and troopers are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs in the east Idaho area due to slick road conditions.

The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 20 are closed as of 9 a.m. near Bear World. Cpt. Mike Courtney with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com that multiple crashes and slide-offs have happened between the Thornton exit (exit 328) and the Menan Lorenzo Bridge.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday, “The roads are very slick if you can, please avoid the area.”

Courtney said people are trying to drive at regular speeds.

“They are driving too fast for the conditions,” he explained.

Courtney said one person was transported to the hospital due to one of the crashes, but the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s not known yet when the roads will fully open back up but crews are on the scene towing the vehicles. Traffic is moving very slowly.

Lt. Marvin Crain with Idaho State Police said troopers have additionally been responding to crashes on Interstate 15. He added drivers need to add extra time to their travels, stay off their phones and focus on the roads.

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com