Pocatello man charged after aiming shotgun at woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pointed a shotgun at a woman has been charged with a felony.

Steven Aeryk Ross, 35, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to a reported weapons offense on East Lewis Street around 7 p.m. on March 16, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim, who said Ross had pointed a shotgun at her. She told officers that she feared for her safety when the gun was pointed at her.

Officers spoke with Ross, who allegedly admitted to pointing the shotgun at the victim, though he could not provide officers with a “clear and valid reason” as to why he did so.

Ross was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and held until Monday when he posted a $5,000 bond. He was released with a no-contact order, barring him from any contact with the victim.

Though Ross has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Ross could face up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Cousin on March 28.