Pocatello man gets 4 to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to five felonies - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to eight felonies — including aggravated assault and grand theft — has been sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison.

Charles Edward Pompa, 29, received prison sentences of four to eight years, four to five years and another four to eight years by District Judge Rick Carnaroli, court records show. The sentences will be served concurrently (at the same time).

RELATED | Pocatello man charged with 11 felonies after high-speed chase involving children

Pompa was arrested in June following a high-speed chase in which he evaded police while driving a stolen vehicle with two children inside.

He was also charged with the theft of an additional vehicle, which was recovered by police and returned to the owner. The owner told police that the vehicle was missing several items, along with 21 gallons of gas. The total value of the loss was reported to be more than $650.

Pompa was charged with 13 felonies — grand theft, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and two counts of possessing a forged check.

After reaching an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, attempting to flee, grand theft, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and one county of possessing a forged check. In exchange, eight other felonies — including four counts of injury to a child — and a misdemeanor were dismissed.

Additionally, Pompa pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft. For that, he was ordered to pay a fine of $257.50.