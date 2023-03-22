Pocatello woman charged after allegedly trying to kick an officer during an investigation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who attempted to kick an officer while being held in the back of a police cruiser has been charged with a felony.

Andrea Jean Severe, 44, faces a felony charge for the attempted battery of a law enforcement officer, court records show.

Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of South 9th Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 7 in response to a disturbance call, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told police Severe entered his residence and attacked him.

When officers arrived at the home, Severe met them at the front door. Police reports describe her stumbling out the front door “highly intoxicated.”

Officers spoke with the victim, who they noted had sustained cuts and scratches “all over (his) face and neck.” He had a cut below his left eye, which was itself swollen. Officers requested Pocatello Fire EMS to examine his injuries.

The victim was checked by EMS but refused to go to the hospital.

While one officer was inside the home speaking with the victim, others were outside speaking with Severe. At one point, Severe attempted to “run through” the officers in an attempt to get back inside the home.

She was stopped at the door, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

While inside the vehicle, Severe began hitting her head on the plexiglass divider, the affidavit says. When one of the officers attempted to stop her, she kicked her foot at the officer.

The officer informed her that she was under arrest for battery on an officer and took her to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The victim said that around 30 minutes prior to the officers’ arrival, Severe entered his home without his permission. He said she was saying things he believed were “part of a psychosis.”

The victim told officers that despite he and Severe being involved in a physical altercation, he did not want to involve the police. He told officers that he “pleaded” with Severe to “sleep it off,” but was forced to call the police when she continued.

He said he told Severe to leave several times, and after her refusal, he guided her out and locked the door. Then, he added, she laid in the snow and said she was freezing. When he cracked the door to speak with her, she rushed the door and forced it open, according to the affidavit.

Once inside, the victim said Severe punched him in the face several times. He said he grabbed his phone and turned away from her to call 911, and as he did she began scratching his back and neck with her fingernails.

He told officers he did not hit her. The only contact he made with Severe, the victim told police, was when he “guided” her out the door.

The victim refused to press charges on Severe for unlawful entry or battery.

Though Severe has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Severe could face up to five years in prison.

A preliminary hearing was waived and Severe has been bound over to District Court. She has not yet been scheduled for arraignment.