Pocatello woman gets rider for for punching officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery on an officer has been sent on a rider.

Natasha Noel Hudson, 32, entered a guilty plea as part of an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, a persistent violator enhancement was dismissed. She has been sentenced to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of three to five years, court records show.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When an inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Hudson was arrested in May 2021 following a disturbance at a convenience store on North Arthur Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, they approached Hudson, who punched one of the officers in the face, then yelled vulgarities and racial slurs at the officer.

The officer was not hurt in the exchange.

In addition to the rider, Hudson has been ordered to pay $1,345.50 in fees and fines.