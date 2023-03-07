Sally is an adorable puppy looking for a social home full of love

Our Pet of the Week is Sally!

She comes from a litter of puppies and was recently returned by her foster mom to the Snake River Animal Shelter.

She’s a puppy so she’s working on potty-training and learning new things. She becomes very attached to whoever she is with and would do well in an environment that’s more socialized.

Sally is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.