 Truck hauling 72,000 lbs. of beer crashes into Utah river - East Idaho News

UPDATE

28-year-old woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville, police say

Utah

Truck hauling 72,000 lbs. of beer crashes into Utah river

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Aubree B. Jennings, ABC4 Utah

truck in river
Semi-truck “loses control” rolls off the freeway into the Weber River. | Courtesy of Morgan County Fire & EMS via ABC4)

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck hauling 72,000 lbs. of beer “lost control” and ran off the highway near the muddy banks of the Weber River Sunday, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.

Authorities responded to a report of a semi-truck sliding off the road on the I-84 westbound near the Peterson exit around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities “quickly deployed HazMat Floatation Booms” to help control the fuel leaking from the truck and stop diesel from entering the river, according to officials.

Morgan Fire & EMS told the public in a social media post around 5:30 p.m. to expect the freeway to be closed in that area while the tow company extracts the semi from the “muddy water,” however they did not provide a time reference as to when the road would reopen.

The driver was treated on scene and did not require further immediate medical attention.

Morgan County Fire & EMS advised drivers to slow down as there have been multiple auto accidents over the past three days. Officials also said many semi-trucks have slid off the road in that particular area over the past few months.

“Please slow down as roads are once again ice and snow-covered,” Morgan County Fire & EMS officials said.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION