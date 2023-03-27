Truck hauling 72,000 lbs. of beer crashes into Utah river - East Idaho News

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck hauling 72,000 lbs. of beer “lost control” and ran off the highway near the muddy banks of the Weber River Sunday, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.

Authorities responded to a report of a semi-truck sliding off the road on the I-84 westbound near the Peterson exit around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities “quickly deployed HazMat Floatation Booms” to help control the fuel leaking from the truck and stop diesel from entering the river, according to officials.

Morgan Fire & EMS told the public in a social media post around 5:30 p.m. to expect the freeway to be closed in that area while the tow company extracts the semi from the “muddy water,” however they did not provide a time reference as to when the road would reopen.

The driver was treated on scene and did not require further immediate medical attention.

Morgan County Fire & EMS advised drivers to slow down as there have been multiple auto accidents over the past three days. Officials also said many semi-trucks have slid off the road in that particular area over the past few months.

“Please slow down as roads are once again ice and snow-covered,” Morgan County Fire & EMS officials said.