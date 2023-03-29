You have to see this! Security guard shows off her dance moves at Taylor Swift concert - East Idaho News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Popstar Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one putting on a show at a recent concert of hers in Glendale, Arizona.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, a security guard at the concert on March 18 is seen singing and dancing to her heart’s desire.

“Our security guard named Pocket gave hugs and is a 1989 girlie through and through,” the TikTok caption reads.

Pocket truly showed what it means to dance like nobody is watching, and for that, she deserves a 10/10. From dancing with one hand on her hip while pointing with her other hand to the crowd then dancing while walking backward down the aisle — she was all in.

More videos of the security guard have been posted online by “Swifties” (aka Swift fans). They can be heard cheering Pocket on while Swift is on stage singing one of her hit songs “Blank Space.”

I think it’s safe to say Pocket was thrilled to work that night and one she’ll remember — “forever and always.”