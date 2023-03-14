You have to see this! Timelapse video of Chicago River being dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day - East Idaho News

CELEBRATING IN STYLE — Although some people could care less about St. Patrick’s Day, there are those who go all out in celebration of the holiday that features leprechauns and four-leafed clovers.

I remember growing up eating Lucky Charms cereal for breakfast, wearing green to school (because nobody likes being pinched and elementary kids took that pretty serious) and ending the day with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed dinner. My mom would dye the whole meal green — from the juice and mashed potatoes to the rolls.

Those memories are why this video of the Chicago River being dyed green this past Saturday makes me smile. Sure, it’s definitely not necessary but it makes for a fun tradition.

It’s said that in 1961, Stephen Bailey, the business manager for the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union, noticed a plumber’s white overalls had bright green stains all over it, similar to the emerald green color often associated with Ireland. The green dye was used to identify leaks in pipes.

The following year, the Plumbers Local Union decided to use 100 pounds of that dye in the river to turn it green for St. Patrick’s Day.

The dye itself is an orange powder, derived from an environmentally-friendly vegetable base, according to CNN. But specific details regarding what it’s exactly made of is kept secret.

“The orange powder only turns the shamrock shade of green once it hits the water,” CNN said. “The magical transformation has led to it being called ‘Leprechaun Dust.’”