A Feel Good Friday surprise for a job coach who saved his client having a medical episode - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a job coach named Emory who saved one of his clients. The message said:

Emory is a single dad with autism. He works as a job coach and recently one of his clients’ insulin plummeted. He became unresponsive while at work. Emory immediately jumped to action. He called an ambulance and started CPR. When help arrived they told him if he hadn’t started his client would most likely be in a coma. The client was released from the hospital later that night.

Emory works several 12-hour days because he loves his job and helping others secede. He is able to relate and connect with his clients on a different level and would do anything to see them happy.

We decided to surprise Emory and thank him for what he does for our community. Watch the video in the player above.