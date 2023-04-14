An animal-lover who saved a kitten that fell from a power pole gets a Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Carissa, a woman who has worked at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter for about five years. It said:

When Carissa isn’t consoling someone who just lost their pet or a coworker going through a rough time, she is usually cuddling or treating an animal most people would walk past.

I have countless stories of Carissa leaving the middle of the night to help a desperate pet foster or try to catch an injured dog in a snowstorm or give a hand to someone in an emergency.

Her most recent kind-hearted act was when she was called out to the county for a cat that was on top of a tall powerline. They tried to call the power company but it was freezing cold and they didn’t know how long the cat had been up there.

Carissa and her coworker tried with all their might to lure it down without success. She went home worrying about the cat, barely sleeping and plotting her next move.

The next morning she headed out, worried it might be late. As she drove by, a blob of fur was on the ground by the power pole. Fearing the worst, Carissa pulled over to check. The cat was a kitten, who fell off the power pole and was covered in snow, shaking and shivering. As Carissa got closer, the kitten started meowing and tried to hop away only getting about a few feet at the time in knee-deep snow.

The kitten got into a canal but that did not stop Carissa. She kept trying to catch the kitten they later named “Jack Frost” until she was successful.

Jack Frost was taken to the shelter – skinny, dirty and had frostbite on his little ears and lips – but will make a full recovery thanks to this Wonder Woman who saved him.

We decided to thank Carissa for her actions and surprised her at work. Check out the video in the player above!