Ballistic shields donated to local sheriff’s office - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local sheriff’s office recently received a donation that will be used for active shooter incidents and training.

Thanks to Tadd Jenkins Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Blackfoot and Bingham Health Care Foundation, deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received ballistic shields. Two shields were donated Wednesday.

Courtesy Bingham Health Care Foundation

“We support our officers. They help us in the community, and likewise, we’d like to pay back and help them where we can,” said Troy Eppich with Bingham Health Care Foundation.

Eppich said the sheriff’s office gave a presentation to the foundation about the need for ballistic shields.

“Our deal with Bingham County was if they would buy one, we would buy one. They were able to get two from us,” Eppich said.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner says the shields are used any time there is a firearm threat.

“We could deploy that shield as we are entering the building and it gives us another level of protection,” Gardner said. “It’s just another tool that we can use to respond quicker and appropriately.”

Gardner says the shields cost approximately $4,600 apiece. The goal is to have them in every school.

“I appreciate the community’s support and people seeing the need to support us and the job that we do. It is a tough job … but when we have this kind of support from different foundations, it shows what kind of area we live in,” Gardner said.