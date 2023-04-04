Blackfoot boy chosen to play internationally at Latin American Baseball Classic - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — For 30 years, kids from across the country have been drafted to travel to the Dominican Republic to play in the Latin American Baseball Classic. This year, 10-year-old Khalil Lamprecht of Blackfoot was chosen. Khalil was the only boy in southeastern Idaho chosen to play in his age division.

According to BigLeagueEdge.com, “The USA-LABC is a national baseball organization that fields 9U to 18U baseball teams formed from 40+ National Trials held across the United States annually.” Thousands of players travel to trials throughout the U.S., hoping to represent the USA at the games. Khalil attended the Boise trial. Two boys from Boise will join him in representing Idaho. Twelve players make up his team.

“You know it’s funny. His dad was just going to take him for fun, and we never expected him to go anywhere with it, but he went and showed us wrong,” said his mom, Sisha Lamprecht.

Khalil has been playing baseball since he was three years old. He often practices with a personal trainer and pitching coach to improve his skill.

“It’s sports, and then homework and then bed,” explained his dad, Dillon Lamprecht.

Jared McKee is the head coach of Khalil’s travel team through Idaho Prime in Pocatello. He has worked with Khalil for the last three years. McKee says Khalil is a natural-born leader and the kind of player every coach would want for his team.

“We’ve been in the cages three days a week since mid-February,” McKee said. “He’s one of those kids that’s always working on his swing, always working with his dad pitching. When he comes out to practice, all we’re really doing is working on minor details.”

The Latin American Baseball Classic goes from Aug. 2 through Aug. 8. The tournament follows international baseball rules.

USA-LABC National Director Jim Parque told BigLeagueEdge.com, ”There are national teams and also academy teams that sign players from all across the Latin American region. These teams are designed to get their athletes signed by Major League Baseball, and from past experiences, they usually are the best competition we face.”

There are generally 8 to 12 teams per age division, and each year there is more international representation. According to BigLeagueEdge, along with baseball, players are given a humanitarian experience. The Dominican Republic is considered a developing nation. Seeing how the locals live gives insight players wouldn’t experience otherwise.

The experience comes with a hefty price tag, though.

“It’s the cost of flights, getting over there, and then the hotel for the week. It’s probably going to be 10k just to get us there,” said Dillon.

The Lamprecht family is selling freeze-dried Skittles to fundraise and offset the cost. They are also looking for businesses that would be interested in sponsoring Khalil.

While it is hard work to have such a talented player in the family, Khalil’s dad says it is worth it.

“About every night of the week — you just feel like an Uber (traveling back and forth) but my parents did it for me when I was a kid, you know. To see him enjoy it that’s why we do it. I grew up playing baseball. I think you learn a lot from sports, and it helps keep them out of trouble.”

When asked what he would tell other kids who want to play internationally, Khalil said, “I would tell them, don’t give up on your dream. Just keep on going until you can make that dream come true.”

If you’d like to sponsor Khalil or purchase some Skittles, contact the family through the Venmo handle @dillonlamprecht.