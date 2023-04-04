Crash involving semi, motorhome near Burley sends two to the hospital - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Monda, at 12:22 p.m., on westbound I84 at mile marker 214.9, in Minidoka County.

A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 44-year-old man from Delta, Colorado, was traveling westbound on I84. The driver struck the rear of a motorhome, also traveling westbound, driven by a 53-year-old man from Long Beach, California.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.