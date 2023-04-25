Derek Hough bringing 'Symphony of Dance' show to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Popular dancer Derek Hough is bringing his show to eastern Idaho.

Following the sold-out successes of ‘Derek Live: The Tour,’ and ‘MOVE Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour,’ Hough returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – ‘DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.’

The show will conclude its tour at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Dec. 23. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours. VIP packages will be available through derekhough.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

The live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence, according to a news release. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

‘DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE’ kicks off on Sept. 28, in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls.